Police seek public’s help in finding 2-year-old New Martinsville boy abducted by relative

NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) New Martinsville police are seeking the public’s help in finding a two-year old boy who was abducted from his home Sunday morning by a relative.

New Martinsville Police Chief Cecil says the child is a black male who was last seen wearing a black jacket with a Nike swoosh. The child’s hair is in a ponytail.

He is believed to be traveling with his uncle, a black male.

If you have any information contact the New Martinsville Police Department at (304) 455-9100 or call 911.