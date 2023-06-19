WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) –The Back Home Festival does just as its name suggests – it is bringing the festival goers of New Martinsville back home for the 5th year in a row.

On June 23rd, 24th, and 25th, downtown New Martinsville will be filled with live music, food and drinks, and vendors for music lovers.



This year, shuttle services will be available from all New Martinsville hotels and motels, the Wetzel County 4-H Grounds if you plan on camping out, and as far south as Paden City.

“I met a gentleman here. He came over from Germany and I said “‘How did you hear about us? ‘

He heard about us on social media and he follows this type of music and he was probably my age. So he was here from Germany. We’ve had them from Japan.” Sandy Hunt, Mayor, New Martinsville, W.Va.

” If you’re an old school flower child from the 60’s and 70’s, you’re going to enjoy yourself if you come down here to this festival. Every year we’ve had a Grammy Award winning artist, and it’s no different this year.” Robby Parsons, Executive Director, Wetzel County CVB

This year there is a small admission charge. It’s only $10 for a day and $25 dollars for the entire weekend.



Tent camping at the event, however, is free and is first-come, first-serve.



Music gets underway Friday at 6 p.m. and will end with a fireworks show on Sunday