MISSING: Benwood Police seek missing teen girl

BENWOOD, W.Va. (WTRF) — Benwood Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old Benwood teen, Sara Jo Harvey.

She left her parents’ house in Benwood Saturday, and took clothes with her according to police.

Harvey is 5’5″ tall and weighs 127 pounds. She has brown eyes and dirty blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a tank top and carrying a burgundy backpack, police say.

Police believe she may be in Wheeling or Wetzel County.

If you see Sara Jo Harvey or have information on her whereabouts call 911.