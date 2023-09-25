NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wildcats dressed in Paden City green rallied together outside of Magnolia High School Monday night before the Wetzel County Board of Education meeting.

HAPPENING NOW❗️: The Paden City Wildcats have rallied together at tonight’s Wetzel County Schools Board of Ed meeting as they continue discussions on the reconfiguration of Paden City High School, Magnolia High School, and New Martinsville Schools for 2024-2025.💚🤍@WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/170ZohKZqJ — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) September 25, 2023

Students, staff, parents, and community members are no strangers to the idea of the reconfiguration of Paden City High School, Magnolia High School, and New Martinsville Schools and many have been adamant in their arguments against this move.

Students brought signs, others circled in prayer, and staff took to the podium to speak – hoping that the board would decide against this reconfiguration.

”Paden City High School is really the heart of our community. It’s what brings us together as a family. So, it’s really important that we keep that staple peace in our community just so it holds us together. Because like I said, we are a family. We are one.” Grace Greene – Sophomore, Paden City High School

”We have been a school for such a long time and there are so many teachers who are going to lose their jobs, who need to support and provide for their families. And my little sister and multiple children have made connections with high school students and teachers and just preparing them to come to that school. I’m a senior and I’ll get to leave. But how this is affecting the underclassmen at the school. And I’m not going to sit here and allow that to happen to these kids that I’ve grown with.” Madylen Still – Senior, Paden City High School

A portion of Paden City High School senior Madeline Still’s speech as she was moved to tears discussing the future of her teachers and classmates at Paden City High School. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/mOGbO4uQMM — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) September 25, 2023

The decision to close Paden City High School and merge into Magnolia High School was not approved by board of education members at this meeting.

We are still gathering details, so stay with 7News for updates on this decision.