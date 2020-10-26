Free COVID-19 testing available this week in Wetzel County

WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va.– Free COVID-19 testing will be offered this week in Wetzel County at the Wetzel-Tyler Health Department in Paden City.
The testing is available on four dates, See the details below:
- Barrett confirmation would tilt court conservative for generations
- WELD coming to the Upper Ohio Valley
- Democrats make final push to prevent Barrett’s confirmation
- Wheeling-Ohio County Health Dept. reports thirteen new positive cases of COVID-19
- Donald Trump, Jr. campaigns for father at ‘Make America Great Again’ event in Youngstown