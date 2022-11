NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Crews are responding to a “fully involved” fire along U.S. Route 2 in New Martinsville.

Police Chief Tim Cecil tells 7NEWS the fire is at the building home to “Riggenbach Tile & Carpet.”

Fire departments are just now heading to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.