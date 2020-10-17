WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. — (WTRF) According to the West Virginia DHHR website, the New Martinsville Center nursing home has an active outbreak of COVID-19.
There are 11 cases with 9 positive residents and two positive staff members.
Relatives of residents told 7News that they have been unable to visit their loved ones. One woman said her husband has pneumonia and she was only able to see him from outside the facility through a glass window.
New Martinsville Center is operated by Genesis Healthcare which is based in Kennet Square, Pennsylvania.
- DHHR: COVID-19 outbreak in New Martinsville nursing home
- Light up Night to be held tonight for child battling brain tumor
- Coronavirus in Ohio: State again tops 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases Saturday
- Ohio University names David Rohall, Ph.D., as Eastern Campus dean
- U.S. Attorneys Bill Powell and Mike Stuart announce $8.9 million in Justice Department grants to combat addiction crisis