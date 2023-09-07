PHILADELPHIA (WTRF) – The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a press release Thursday stating the agency will provide an interim supply of bottled water to Paden City residents.

Residents have not been able to use their water for nearly a month. Paden City was placed on a “Do Not Use/Do Not Consume” order on August 16 after high levels of tetra-chloroethylene (PCE) were discovered.

West Virginia Governor Justice says his administration is following the situation closely, but Paden City falls in what’s called an EPA Superfund site, so they’re the lead agency on this issue.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 3 (EPA) Superfund Division is purchasing bottled water for customers of Paden City Water Department who are under a “Do Not Consume” notice, according to the agency.

Distribution of the EPA-purchased bottled water will be coordinated by Tyler County Office of Emergency Management (OEM), Wetzel County, and Paden City. The bottled water will be available at the Paden City Fire Hall on Thursday, September 7 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

a person is homebound and unable to pick up bottled water, please call 304-337-8581 during business hours and the city will arrange for delivery.



The Paden City Groundwater Site in Paden City (northern West Virginia) was listed on the Superfund National Priorities List (NPL) on March 16, 2022. Paden City Water Department issued a “Do Not Consume” notice on August 16, 2023, after elevated levels of tetrachloroethylene (PCE) were confirmed in the public drinking water system.

State and county officials recently told EPA that local supplies of bottled water were dwindling and would likely be depleted before the end of the week.



According to EPA, until the Director of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WV DHHR) Office of Environmental Health Services (OEHS) approves the lift of the “Do Not Consume” notice, EPA will continue to coordinate with WV DHHR and WV Emergency Management Division (EMD) to ensure that bottled water is available to Paden City residents.



Water customers should not consume the tap water until the notice is lifted. This includes not using tap water for drinking, brushing teeth, bathing, showering, preparing infant formula, washing dishes, food preparation, and using water from any appliance connected to water supply lines, such as the water and ice dispensers in a refrigerator, freezer, and dishwasher, says EPA.

After WV DHHR OEHS approves the lift of the “Do Not Consume” notice, it is important to follow home water system safety protocols, such as flushing the system or changing water filters, before using tap water.



Paden City is flushing the drinking water distribution system and receiving technical support from WV DHHR to monitor and remedy the issue, says EPA. The town is required to provide a public-facing home flushing plan, among other deliverables, as outlined in two Administrative Orders issued by WV DHHR in late August (AO EE-23-10 and AO EE-23-10 A-1).



EPA is monitoring Paden City’s compliance with the time-sensitive actions required by the Administrative Orders and will continue to communicate with the Department regarding Paden City’s compliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act requirements.



The Paden City Groundwater Site in Paden City consists of co-mingled groundwater plumes contaminated with the solvent tetrachloroethylene (commonly referred to as perchloroethylene or PCE) and its breakdown products, which are commonly used in commercial and industrial operations such as dry cleaning, according to EPA.



Paden City’s public water source is groundwater. PCE was detected in the groundwater samples collected from the aquifer. There are two active municipal wells in that area that are contaminated above EPA’s drinking water standards for PCE. Paden City’s new water treatment system to address PCE was placed online in May 2020, says EPA.

