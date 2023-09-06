Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF) – Paden City residents have been without useable water for nearly a month. Frustrations are growing, and Governor Jim Justice addressed the issue in a press conference Wednesday.

Paden City was placed on a “Do Not Use/Do Not Consume” order on August 16th after high levels of Tetra-chloroethylene (PCE) were discovered.

Governor Justice says his administration is following the situation closely, but Paden City falls in what’s called an EPA Superfund site, so they’re the lead agency on this issue.

Justice noted that Federal agencies often move more slowly than they would like.

“As of right now, as I mentioned previously, that do not consume, do not use order remains fully in effect in Paden City until there’s no doubt in our minds that the chemical has been fully flushed from the system. In the meantime we can understand everyone’s frustration at the local level and concern with the situation, but our goal remains getting that water back on and doing it safely.” Dr. Matthew Christiansen, State Health Officer and Bureau for Public Health Commissioner

Senator Shelley Moore Capito says her office has been in touch with the EPA, urging them to continue testing.

Paden City will be holding a city council meeting on September 11th a 7PM to discuss the water issue as well.