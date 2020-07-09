Large party in New Martinsville leads to kids/young adults testing positive COVID-19

Wetzel County, W.Va. (WTRF) A large party in New Martinsville that had between 70/100 kids and young adults in attendance is coming back with positive COVID-19 cases sources told 7News.

The sources told 7News the party occurred on June 27.

The Wetzel/Tyler county health department says 16 people from Wetzel County have tested positive for COVID-19 and five people have tested positive from this party from Tyler County.

Officials says they expect more positive cases.

The health department has been in the process of contact tracing and testing from the party.

They also wanted to note that many of the individuals are asymptomatic

The health department also told 7News that COVID-19 is starting to branch out to industries and nursing homes.

People are asked to wear a mask if out in public or in social gatherings.

Those at the party are urged to go to the free COVID-19 testing sites in Marshall County.

A free testing site is being hosted at the McMechen city building Friday July 10 and also Saturday July 11 at the Marshall County Health Department from 9am-4pm.

Extracurricular activities have been shut down for two weeks in both Wetzel and Tyler counties.

