NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Icing, sprinkles, and decorations go a long way when it comes to Bre’s Cupcakin’ Around – and by a long way, I mean over $30,000 raised for members of her own company.

19-year-old Breanna Herrick is a freshman at Marietta College, majoring in Special and Elementary Education, but in addition to coming home to finish her homework like most students – she is also running her own business.

”About 6 years ago, I started a fundraiser for a family friend and my community supported me and encouraged me to turn my fundraiser into a business, and so, for the past 6 years I have been decorating cakes and cupcakes all throughout our Ohio Valley for special events and I love continuing to support and give back to my community.” Breanna Herrick – Owner, Bre’s Cupcakin’ Around

When Bre was just 12 years old she became a self-taught baker and began showing her skills through social media.

This is where community members reach out to her for the support and philanthropy she provides, that truly is the icing on the cake of her talents.

”My Facebook page is like a platform for my whole business, and so, I love to do Facebook live fundraisers and so, I hop on a live and I decorate a cake and people can donate to the cause that I’m fundraising for. They are always so successful and so I always give credit to my community for that.” Breanna Herrick – Owner, Bre’s Cupcakin’ Around

Whether it’s for cancer patients, police chiefs, or everything in between – Bre uses her sweet treats to bring people together virtually to support their neighbors in exchange for a chance to win her creations.

Holding the title of 2022 New Martinsville Regattafest Queen and participating in pageants since she was 8, Bre knows the importance of being involved in the community and her altruistic outlook has shaped her plans for the future.

She plans to come back to New Martinsville and begin teaching as a High School Special Education teacher.

Her ultimate dream is to have a food truck one day where she can take students to learn job and business skills so that they can be included one day in the workforce.

Bre’s Cupcakin’ Around has proven that life is what you bake it.