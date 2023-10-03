NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — With the cost of groceries continuing to rise, The Refuge Church in New Martinsville is excited to welcome anyone in need to their 5 Loaves Food Pantry.

The food pantry is open on the first and third Thursday of each month from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The church also partners with other churches in surrounding communities to provide other necessities for those in need.

The food pantry is a non-profit organization and stays open through various donations.

Those in charge of the pantry said that fulfilling a large need for their community is something that they pride themselves in.

”It came upon my heart that there was a need in the community for people that was hungry. Anyone who was in need can come and get food. We feed anybody from any county and any state. If you’re in need and you need it, then you can come and get it.” Tina Rucker – Director, 5 Loaves Food Pantry

Along with the food pantry, the church also provides those in need with a necessities closet that operates during the same times.

If you would like to donate to the food pantry, you can bring or send it to the church at 5 Loaves Food Pantry located at 1249 North State Route 2 in New Martinsville, West Virginia.