WHEELING, W.Va. — Ace Roofing and Construction is in legal trouble after allegedly failing to honor a warranty of a job performed in Paden City.

According to West Virginia Record (WVR), Paul Wissmach Glass Company is suing Ace Roofing after leaks developed, causing damages to Paul Wissmach Glass’s property and the stored materials.

According to the complaint, in September 2022, Paul Wissmach Glass Company sought bids for roofing repairs on its Paden City plant.

WVR states that Ace Roofing won the contract with a bid of $22,000, with half being paid upfront when the initial work was performed on November 5 and 6. However, during this time, it was discovered that the repairs exceeded the original estimate, and an additional agreement of $35,000 was settled.

It is stated that Ace Roofing stored materials for the additional work under the repaired areas, but leaks developed, causing damage to Paul Wissmach Glass’s property and the stored materials.

According to WVR, despite the plaintiff’s continued demands in spring 2023, Ace did not honor the warranty, repair the leaks, start on the additional agreed-upon work, or issue a refund.

Paul Wissmach Glass Company is seeking compensatory and punitive damages and is seeking William D. Wilmoth and Justin M. Wilson of Steptoe & Johnson in Wheeling.

