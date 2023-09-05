PADEN CITY, W.Va (WTRF) – Paden City residents are still frustrated after being left with unusable water for almost a month.

And they have no answers for when it will be fixed.

7News reached out to the offices of Governor Jim Justice and Senator Shelly Moore Captio to get some answers for residents and are waiting for their responses.

We’ve also been in Paden City several times over the past month trying to get responses from city officials with little luck.

What we do know based on a Facebook post made by the Paden City Mayor is there is a city council meeting scheduled for Sept. 11 at 7 p.m.

The city is allowing 10 citizens to talk for an allotted time of two minutes to voice their concerns during the meeting.

They say while there is outside interest, they only want to hear from Paden City residents.

Another Facebook post says residents cannot “pre-sign up” to speak at the meeting according to “WV Open Metring {Meeting} Act.” Sign-ups will begin 15 minutes prior to the meeting.

