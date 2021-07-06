Vet Voices

Marble King is one of 27 W.Va. companies honored for exporting to a new country this year.

Wetzel County

PADEN CITY, W.Va. (WTRF)

While the pandemic put a strain on many businesses, Marble King did what they’ve done for the past 20 years—they made it a point to add one new country to their customer list.

This year, it was New Zealand.

Beri Fox, president & CEO of Marble King, says they now export to 30 foreign countries, and they’re grateful to 3 local colleges—West Liberty, Bethany and Wheeling University—for help in translating.

They say online translating sites are not always able to convey the right message.

Marble King began manufacturing marbles in 1949.

They create a million marbles a day.

They’ve been featured on TV with everyone from Steven Colbert to Martha Stewart, and were recently visited by the Discovery Channel for a special that will air in the fall.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

