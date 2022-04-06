WHEELING, W.Va — Dalton Kade Riggs, of Cameron, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 57 months of incarceration for a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Riggs, 34, pleaded guilty in September 2021 to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine.” Riggs admitted to distributing methamphetamine in March 2021 in Marshall County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Clayton J. Reid prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Marshall County Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey presided.