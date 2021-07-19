Meet Wetzel County’s new superintendent

WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — There’s a new Superintendent in Wetzel County and 7NEWS got to meet her today!

Tammy Wells is not new to the board of education.

While she just started her new role on July 1, she’s been working down the hall for the county for over 20 years and she was a part of the decisions made in the previous pandemic school year.

Wells is a 1986 Wetzel County high school graduate and she’s ready for the new role as superintendent.

She has some goals: Academic achievement, social and emotional learning and instructional leadership.

“This is where I grew up and I wanted to come back and give back and pay it forward somehow. And, I’m hoping that during the two years that I’ve been given to be superintendent, that I can in some way help give back to the people that helped raise me and bring me to where I am today.” Tammy Wells, Wetzel County Schools Superintendent

She’s ready for in-person learning this fall.