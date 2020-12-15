Mills Group supports City of New Martinsville project with pro-bono services

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.—2020 marks the 15-year anniversary of Mills Group, an award-winning architecture firm with offices in Morgantown and Wheeling. In celebration of their clients and stakeholders, they offered free conceptual design services to public entities and nonprofits that are working to improve their community through architecture, preservation, and planning efforts within the state.

“This offer of pro-bono services is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the communities that have supported our growth and success over the past 15 years,” says Managing Principal Michael Mills. “We truly believe that great design makes for great communities, and, by doing this, we can help make a difference in West Virginia.”

One of the four winners is the City of New Martinsville for the development of an indoor facility for the New Martinsville Parks and Recreation Commission. Mills Group is developing a utilization plan for the building, recommending site selection, securing cost estimates, and assisting in the securing of funding through renderings. The project is scheduled to be completed in 2026.

“We are so very excited to have been chosen as one of the Mills Group pro-bono projects,” says Bev Gibb, director of New Martinsville Parks and Recreation. “An indoor recreation facility has been a dream of the New Martinsville Parks and Recreation Commission for many years. Receiving this award enables us to become one step closer to making this dream a reality!”

The City of New Martinsville Parks and Recreation Department consists of Brooklyn Park, the New Martinsville Marina, the Historic Lincoln Theater, Bruce Park, Snyder Ball Fields, and Lewis Wetzel Park.