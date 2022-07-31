WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The rollout of health-related renovations continues at WVU Medicine Wetzel County Hospital.

Not only did their new sleep lab cut the ribbon this week, but the cardiopulmonary clinic is measuring those heart rates once again.

Patients recovering from cardiac events will be greeted with a new monitoring system called Scottcare as they exercise.

The lab’s nurses then evaluate their risk and come up with a heart-healthy game plan—personalized to every individual they see.

A lot of them have stress issues, some of them have dietary issues, a lot of them have comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, so we work with those things and with the patient, hopefully helping them to become a little more comfortable. Janet Weber, RN, WVU Medicine Wetzel County Hospital

In the future they hope to offer pulmonary rehab as well—because some of their patients are also smokers.