WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s what drives many of us to reach for that extra cup of coffee after lunch.

But a lack of quality sleep hurts your body beyond just some afternoon drowsiness.

That’s why WVU Medicine Wetzel County Hospital is ready for you to reserve a room at their new Sleep Center.

Anyone 16 years and older within 60 miles of New Martinsville can register for what they call ‘sleep disturbance testing.’

There are two rooms decked out with adjustable double beds and a TV.

Odds are you’ve experienced at least one of the conditions the center can help you with.

Snoring, sleep apnea, daytime sleepiness, restless leg syndrome, I mean, there’s all kinds of sleep disorders which we can take care of. A lot of us take sleep for granted, but it can be very important, very impactful in people’s lives when they have sleep problems. Rick Pancake, Manager of Cardiopulmonary Department and Sleep Lab

He says patients in our part of the state used to have to drive to Parkersburg or Morgantown for a study.

Not only can it be done here—but WVU’s network means it will be analyzed by a board-certified doctor at Ruby Memorial Hospital and sent right back.

Reservations can be made just a couple of weeks out, so check with your doctor if you’d like to sign up to sleep.