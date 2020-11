New Martinsville, W.Va. (WTRF)- U.S Marshalls have found a New Martinsville boy safe in Atlanta Georgia after the boy was abducted from his home on November 15.

The two year old boy was taken by his uncle, Kemontay Howell

New Martinsville Police Chief Tim Cecil says Kemontay Howell was arrested.

No other details were given at this time. Stick with 7News for any updates