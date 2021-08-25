New Martinsville Center says they will have adequate staffing despite letting go those who refused the vaccine

After healthcare workers protested their company’s vaccine mandate, the Genesis New Martinsville Center responded back to their employees.

It is now federal policy that all nursing home staff must be vaccinated. By being an early leader ahead of this policy, our facility is now the safest place for patients, residents, their families and staff to be in skilled nursing. GENESIS NEW MARTINSVILLE CENTER

Reportedly, the unvaccinated workers were said to lose their job as of midnight Tuesday.

Workers protesting told 7NEWS they already filed Labor Board charges against the company and pushed to negotiate, but they claim the healthcare center wouldn’t budge.

When 7NEWS asked the company if the workers were given proper negotiations and if they now have enough staff for the facility after letting go those who refused the vaccine, they said they did.