New Martinsville man admits to firearms charge

Wetzel County

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Samuel Amos Minger, of New Martinsville, West Virginia, has admitted to firearms charge, United States Attorney William J. Ihlenfeld, II announced.

Minger, 42, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.” Minger, a person prohibited from having a firearm because of prior offenses, admitted to having a six-shot revolver in November 2020 in Tyler County.

Minger faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

