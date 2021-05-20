New Martinsville Man Sentenced For Sexual Assault And Gross Child Neglect

(WTRF)- A Wetzel County man, from New Martinsville, was sentenced on Thursday to not less than 52 nor more than 210 years in prison.

John Wesley Blake was sentenced on three counts of ‘sexual assault in the first degree’ and four counts of ‘gross child neglect creating risk of death or serious bodily injury’ against multiple children in his care, custody and control.

Blake was also fined $12,000.

Blake was given credit for the time served and remanded to begin serving his sentence in the custody of the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

This case was prosecuted by Justin E. Craft, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney of Wetzel County, West Virginia, and was investigated by First Sgt. K. G. Murray and Tpr. M. A. Neff of the West Virginia State Police; and, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources-Child Protective Services