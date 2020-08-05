New Martinsville Police looking for one subject after a high-speed chase leads to three others arrested

New Martinsville, W.Va. (WTRF)- New Martinsville Police are still looking for a suspect after three people were arrested after a high speed chase.

Police received a be on the look out for a stolen vehicle out of Sistersville, WV.

Once police located the vehicle, authorities say the vehicle took off on route 2 at a high rate speed.

Officers were able to approach the vehicle after stolen vehicle became disabled due to damage.

Police ordered four people out of the vehicle, Katie Roberts, Ethan Riggs, Niko San Nicholas, and Mikey Martin.

At this time San Nicholas ran on foot towards the 4th street area in New Martinsville. The officer at the scene was not able to peruse San Nicholas, due to having 3 others in custody.

Police says Martin initially refused commands, and when he did exit the vehicle he approached officers with a 10 inch blade.

An officer on scene ordered Martin to drop the knife at gun point, to which Martin did.

Roberts and Riggs were questioned and released a short time later. The investigation into their involvement is still ongoing.

Martin was arrested and charged with Grand Larceny (warrant out of Tyler County), Assault on an Officer, and Brandishing a Deadly Weapon.

Police say drug paraphernalia was located in plain sight in the vehicle

Warrants were issued for San Nicholas for Grand Larceny (Tyler County), Fleeing with Reckless Endangerment, and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.

Police as that you contact law enforcement with any information that could lead to San Nicholas’s apprehension.