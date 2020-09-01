New Martinsville police Sergeant Larsen is a life-saving hero

NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) Hero is a word that is often overused, but there are a few exceptional individuals among us who do extraordinary things for others that prove real heroes truly do exist.

Sergeant Don Larsen, Jr. of the New Martinsville Police Department meets the definition of a true hero.

On the morning of August 30, the police department received a call that there was a house fire in the city. Sergeant Larsen was the first person on the scene and was able to evacuate the family, which comprised two adults and three children, to safety.

Sergeant Larsen then returned to the scene and worked to try to put the fire out himself until the New Martinsville Fire Department arrived.

Sergeant Larsen was commended by the city of New Martinsville and previously by the West Virginia House of Delegates for other heroic work.