New Martinsville School closed for a week due to COVID

New Martinsville has canceled in-person classes for a week due to COVID-19.

Wetzel County schools say teachers will be teaching remotely from September 9-September 19.

According to the West Virginia Department of Education website, the school was closed for absences reaching double the baseline data and for the lack of staffing.

The Department of Education also says a mask mandate is required in the school because the WVDHHR-Map County being red means mask required.

All extra- curricular and co-curricular events scheduled during the week are canceled or will be scheduled for another date when the school returns in person.