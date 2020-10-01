New Martinsville School employee tests positive for COVID-19

New Martinsville, W.Va. (WTRF)- Wetzel County Schools, New Martinsville School, and the Wetzel-Tyler Health Department have announced a New Martinsville School (NMS) school employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

NMS dismissed school today (10-1-2020) at noon and will be closed tomorrow (10-2-2020.)

Over the next 24 hours, the Wetzel Tyler Health Dept. will be contacting the parents of students that were directly exposed to the positive case within the school.

Once the contacts are notified, a all call will go out with further guidance for return to school.