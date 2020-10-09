New Martinsville Schools move to remote learning due to increased COVID-19 cases

New Martinsville, W.Va. (WTRF)- As of today, and until October 23 New Martinsville Schools will be closed to the students.

New Martinsville Schools says in collaboration with Wetzel – Tyler Health Department, New Martisnville School will be closed due to increase in COVID-19 cases.

Teachers at New Martinsville School will report to conduct remote learning.

Students that do not have internet service at their home will be contacted by their teacher to make arrangements to complete their school work.

All extracurricular activities, including sporting events for New Martinsville School will be cancelled until students return.

7News has contacted the Wetzel- Tyler County health department and Wetzel County Schools for an update.

Check back for more information.