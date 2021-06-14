New Martinsville’s Backhome Festival Is Back On This Summer

NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. — (WTRF) The fourth annual Backhome Festival in New Martinsville is making its return this summer.

The three-day festival goes from June 25 through the 27 with more than 25,000 people expected.

The festival is free and is sponsored by the Wetzel County Convention & Visitor’s Bureau.

Organizers say they will take all of the necessary steps and pride themselves on cleanliness during the three day event.

In both 2019 and 2020, the Backhome Festival was voted the best regional festival in the Northern Panhandle by WV Living Magazine.

According to the Wetzel County Convention & Visitor’s Bureau, since 2017 the festival has doubled tourism revenue in the county.

Wetzel County Convention & Visitor’s Bureau President & CEO Holly Morgan says, “The community is who benefits from these direct spending dollars when we bring people here. They spend money at our local stores, at our restaurants, at our gas stations and just the little attractions such as the parks and other things around the community. So, it’s the whole community that benefits from having the festival in New Martinsville.”

According to Wetzel County Convention & Visitor’s Bureau Executive Director Robby Parsons, “I think a lot of people in our community whether the music is their thing, or not, take pride in the fact that we have a lot people coming into the community and from other areas of the country. We get to showcase what a great little community New Martinsville is.”

Headliners include Melvin Seals, JGB and Sam Bush.

Other performers will be Saxsquatch, Ezra and The Reletivs.

Some of the workshops include yoga, hula-hooping and songwriting.

You can go to www.backhomefestival.com for more information about the festival.