Ohio man accused of decapitating his mother arrested in Wetzel County

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTRF) — Lionel J. Gore, 34, of New Matamoras, Ohio, is charged with murder in the death of his adoptive mother, Diane Gore, stemming from an incident on Nov. 5. at Diane Gore’s home per reporting from The Marietta Times.

He was arrested in Wetzel County.

Lionel Gore reportedly claimed that the Holy Spirit told him his mother was the devil. He also allegedly set the house on fire.

Diane Gore’s 6-year-old grandson was in the house at the time and reportedly witnessed his uncle, Lionel Gore, decapitating his grandmother. The child reportedly had to crawl from the house to escape the fire.

Firefighters contained the blaze and found Diane Gore’s decapitated body in an upstairs bedroom.

Lionel Gore was located in Wetzel County and struck two Wetzel County Sheriff’s vehicles in the pursuit. He was finally captured and taken to Wetzel County Hospital where detectives say he confessed to the murder.

He faces charges in West Virginia for the vehicle pursuit and multiple charges in Ohio including murder, aggravated murder – premeditated, aggravated arson, endangering children, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

