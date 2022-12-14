Steven Wolford, of Cadiz, Ohio, has admitted to a child pornography charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Wolford, 25, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Solicitation of Child Pornography.” Wolford admitted to reaching out to a 9-year-old from Wetzel County and requesting inappropriate pictures and live-stream videos from the victim. The crime took place in July and August 2021.

Wolford faces at least five and up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history.