WHEELING, W.Va. —

Cheryl M. Zambori, of St. Clairsville, Ohio, was sentenced today to 27 months of incarceration for an embezzlement charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Zambori, 50, pleaded guilty in September 2021 to one count of “Wire Fraud.” Zambori was employed as a Finance Manager at Litman Excavating, Inc. in New Martinsville, West Virginia. Beginning in July 2016, Zambori began a scheme to take $317,290.53 from the Litman business account held at a bank in Wheeling, West Virginia, and transfer funds to her personal accounts held out of state.

Zambori was ordered to pay restitution to Litman Excavating, Inc. in the amount of $317,290.53.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Danae DeMasi-Lemon prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The U.S. Postal Service Inspection Service investigated.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey presided.