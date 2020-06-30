Paden City Police Chief retires after 4 years as chief, over 40 years in law enforcement

WETZEL CO., W.Va. (WTRF)- After over 40 years in law enforcement and 4 years as Paden City Police Chief, Bob Kendle hangs up his badge.

Kendle was raised in Paden City but started his police duty for the Middlebourne police department in 1978.

After only 5 months of serving for Middlebourne Police, Kendle spent 30 years, and the majority of his career, at Tyler County Sheriff’s office.

Kendle was hired in 2017 to serve his hometown, it was something he wanted to do to try and get Paden City back on its feet.

I grew up in Paden City, I graduated from High School in Paden City in 1975. I still knew a lot of people here so it was like a homecoming. I thought I could help them get back on their feet. I’ve accomplished that somewhat, I’ve got them some good equipment and I hope the next chief continues in with it. Bob Kendle | Police Chief, Paden City Police Department

Kendle plans for a relaxing retirement, filled with fishing and family.