Paden City ready for annual Labor Day celebration

PADEN CITY, W.Va. (WTRF) – There’s a huge party about to take place in Wetzel County and everyone is invited.

If you’re looking for something to do this holiday weekend, Paden City has something you may want to check out.

The city’s massive Labor Day celebration is now in it’s 73rd year and includes food, live music, a parade and even a 5K race.

The party starts Friday night and lasts all weekend long.

This year most of the festivities will take place at the City Park to allow for COVID guidelines.

It’s a day for working families to celebrate their heritage and to bring attention to workers in America. We built America. We make America work and it’s a day to celebrate that.

B.B. Smith, Paden City Labor Day Celebration Committee

All celebrations lead up to Monday, which starts with a 5K run followed by an all you can eat breakfast at the fire department.

At 1:00 p.m. there’s the massive parade through town, which includes local labor unions, high school bands and more.