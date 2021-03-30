Paden City Water: Sen. Shelley Moore Capito Tours Paden City Water Plant

Paden City, W.Va. (WTRF) In 2014, a routine water test turned up a toxic chemical commonly used in dry-cleaning in Paden City’s water supply.

The small town had a big problem.



One woman started the Paden City Water Crisis group.



The EPA was alerted, and came and took samples.



And Sen. Shelley Moore Capito helped them secure $10 million in federal funding.



On Tuesday, she toured the new water filtration facility, which officials say takes 99.9% of the chemical out of the water that goes into people’s homes and faucets.



The senator said clean safe drinking water should be an absolute right of citizens and should be assured for years for those citizens’ children and grandchildren.



