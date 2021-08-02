Paden City’s beloved Avenger, Logan Fluharty, loses battle to leukemia

WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) —



Paden City teen Logan Fluharty, who was recently honored by Governor Jim Justice, has lost his courageous battle with leukemia.



If you recall it was just over two weeks ago, when the community came together for a special ceremony to celebrate Logan’s life. There was a celebration as Logan became the first Paden City member of the Ohio Valley Avengers.



A parade was held in his honor last month, and Governor Justice read a proclamation paying tribute to Logan’s courage and bravery.



Logan was a member of the Paden City football and wrestling teams.



Our thoughts and prayers are with Logan and his family this evening.