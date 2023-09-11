PADEN CITY, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s been nearly one month without the ability to drink, shower, or even wash clothes with water in their own homes and tonight, the residents of Paden City are going to be heard.

As we know, that’s what the residents of Paden City are experiencing after they have been placed on a “Do Not Use/Do Not Consume” order since August 16th after high levels of tetra-chloroethylene or PCE were found in their water supply.

Several officials in Charleston including Governor Jim Justice and Senator Shelley Moore Capito have spoken out about the severity of this situation and frustrations from residents are growing.

Tonight, Paden City Council is holding a meeting to address the current state and plan of action while also allowing for the citizens’ voices to be heard.

Ten Paden City residents will have 2 minutes each to speak to the council to receive as much information as they are able to.

