(WTRF) — A sobriety checkpoint will be conducted by the West Virginia State Police in Wetzel County on West Virginia State Route 2 near the entrance to the U.S. Post Office in Proctor.

The checkpoint is Wednesday, November 9, from 6:00 p.m. to midnight, and is an effort by police to deter drunk driving in that area. Efforts by authorities will only affect northbound traffic.

Police officials want to make West Virginia highways safer for travel and they are mindful that this may inconvenience motorists. Those wanting to avoid travel through the checkpoint on West Virginia State Route 2, can utilize WV Route 89 or Ohio Route 7.

State police want to keep West Virginia’s roads safe and warn drivers never to operate their vehicle after consuming drugs or alcohol. Authorities appreciate the local community for their continued support.