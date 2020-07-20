Staffing issues leads nursing home employees to picket in New Martinsville

A number of employees from the New Martinsville Center Nursing Home held an informational picket yesterday afternoon.

They say they wanted to make the community aware of staffing issues at the facility. The one hundred bed nursing home provides both short term and long term care to it’s residents.

The facility is owned by Genesis Health Care, who owns over three hundred long term care facilities.

Employees say short staffing has been an issue for quite some time.

That’s what it’s all about to tell Genesis to step up there game and get some staff in here to help residents and give people some relief for their vacations. Carol Walters

Deputy Director, SEIO

The employees say they held held the picket this afternoon to tie in with the National Day of Action Events being held across the country.