NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Three people were stabbed in New Martinsville Wednesday night, according to New Martinsville Police Chief Tim Cecil.

Cecil says the stabbings happened at the Villas Apartments at 187 North Street and State Route 2.

All of the stabbing victims are hospitalized in stable condition.

Cecil says police apprehended a suspect in Tyler County, but he is not releasing that suspect’s name at this time.

Stay with 7News and WTRF.com for updates.