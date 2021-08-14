Town and Country Days return to New Martinsville

NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va (WTRF)

Wetzel County’s Town and Country Days in New Martinsville made a return this year. Filling the fairgrounds with excited kids.

The event typically takes place every year. Unfortunately, families were unable to uphold their summer tradition due to last year’s cancelation.

However, community members flooded the gates with excitement this year as Town and Country Days returned to New Martinsville.

The smell of fair food and joist cheers echoed through the Valley today as family and friends enjoyed all that the fair had to offer.

People of all ages roamed the property to grab a bite to eat, ride rides and play games, shop from venders, and even watch performances.

For many families, they have been attending the festival for generations.

Well, we’ve been coming to this fair since I was about this tall. It’s just something we like to do every year. With the pandemic we haven’t been able to get out and about. It’s home, it’s all familiar, it’s just wonderful. It’s great for us to be able to get out. Violet Shaw, Community Member

Shaw says the best part is that there is something to do for everyone and that one of main reason they return each summer.

Well, I’ve been coming here for 47 years. The people love coming back to the fair every year. As you know, last year we didn’t have a fair because of COVID. We’ve still got entertainment tonight; we’ve got stuff going down on the track so come on out and have fun. Kevin Engel, Fair Director

Blue ribbons were awarded to the fairs best. The New Martinsville Town and Country Days has contest for produce, animals, races and so much more.

The Town and Country Day closes out tonight so it’s your last chance to enjoy the fun.