Traffic stop and phone tip leads New Martinsville police chief to find escape inmates from EOCC

NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) When EOCC escapees Bryan Bassett and Curtis Glauser were on the run, New Martinsville Police Chief Tim Cecil was thinking.



He recalled a traffic stop in November when a woman driving a silver BMW claimed she owned the car, but a man in Virginia claimed he owned it.



Along with the woman’s name on the title was a name all too familiar to the police chief—Bryan Bassett.



Then Chief Cecil got a phone tip saying Bassett had gotten a ride to Virginia.



He contacted police in Elkton, Va., and they discovered that Bassett and Glauser were holed up in a house in Harrisonburg, Va.



Their SWAT team surrounded the house, brought Glauser out, then used tear gas to get Bassett out of a crawl space.



Chief Cecil said he was on the phone with the Virginia officers Monday afternoon, who were updating him on everything as it was happening.



Chief Cecil says Bassett grew up in New Martinsville and was a “frequent flyer,” well known to police.



“He wrecked two of my cruisers, in two separate chases,” Chief Cecil recalled. “He would do anything to avoid going to jail.”



Ironically, their escape will probably cost both men a much longer sentence than the short time they were serving.



Bassett and Glauser are currently in jail in Virginia, facing extradition back to Ohio.