New Martinsville, W.Va. (WTRF) – New Martinsville Police Chief Tim Cecil tells us that a doublewide trailer is a total loss after a fire on Monday afternoon.

The double-wide trailer was located down the street from the New Martinsville School.

Officials tell us there were no injuries.

New Martinsville Fire Department, Sardis Fire and some other units from the surrounding area responded to the blaze.

We don’t know any details about what caused the fire, but stay with 7NEWS for updates.

