Valley High School suspends in-person schooling due to positive COVID-19 case

Wetzel County

Wetzel County, W.Va. (WTRF)- Valley High School has suspended in person schooling and has moved into remote learning on Monday due to a positive COVID-19 case.

Wetzel County Schools say that the students should have their devices with them and be ready to login for school as the usual time. Students that do not have internet service at their home will be contacted by their teacher to make arrangements to complete their work.

Wetzel County Schools and the Wetzel- Tyler Health Department are conducting contract tracing which will take up to 24 hours.

Wetzel County Schools hope for classes to resume on Tuesday.

Valley High School staff will report conducting distance learning.

