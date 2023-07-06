NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Dozens of boat owners are about to feel the kick of the engine and the spray of Ohio River water in New Martinsville.

The Vintage Regatta is back to prove that raceboats from the 1940s up to the ’90s aren’t past their prime.

The first boats for the Saturday and Sunday exhibition have already arrived at the Dos Hermanos restaurant along the river.

This year the organizers plan to expand the focus beyond just water vehicles into land ones, with a vintage tractor show on Saturday.

There will also be bouncy houses across the street to keep the young ones occupied.

Promoter Drew Herrick says owning a boat is a work-filled but rewarding investment.

“A lot more work than play. You definitely do a lot, like probably spend 10 hours to each 10 minutes you’re in the water. So it’s a lot more work than play, but the play is definitely worth the work…We started out with like 20 boats and now this year we’re going to have 40 plus, so that we’re becoming one of the vintage events that everybody wants to go to.” Drew Herrick, New Martinsville Regatta promoter

The exhibition heats will begin at 10 am Saturday, following a registration day Friday.

The regatta is expecting boats to ride in from as far north as Canada and as far south as Florida.

If you’re not a driver, you can still enter the pits to see the contestant boats for yourself, and get a history lesson on how speeding along the water improved in the 20th century.