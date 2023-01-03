UPDATE: Cameron Elementary School and Cameron High School will be dismissed today, Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 12:30 pm because of flooding.

All other public schools in Marshall County will dismiss at 1:00 pm due to flooding throughout the county.

Some schools in West Virginia are releasing early due to high waters and forecasted rainfall.

Wetzel County Schools says they will release Short Line, Valley, Long Drain, and Hundred early on Tuesday.

Early dismissal will be at 11:00 AM.

Wetzel County EMA Steve Yoho said currently the only road closed Railroad St. in Hundred, West Virginia.

He also said flooding occurs due to blocked culverts and drainage issues.

Yoho said if you see flooding to turn around and do not drive through the area.