Wetzel County adds emergency sirens to alert system

New Martinsville, WV.a. (WTRF) Sirens were heard across New Martinsville today, but luckily there was no emergency. It was just a test of a new emergency alert system.

These emergency sirens are part of the arsenal of warning systems Wetzel County 911 has in place in case of emergency. The sirens sound off for natural or man-made disasters in order to alert anyone who doesn’t receive CodeRED alerts or isn’t around their phone.

The Wetzel County CodeRED System is a like a reverse 911 call that lets you know when there is an emergency.

Officials say these sirens are in response to a 2016 derailment that caused a chemical leak which lead to the town being evacuated.