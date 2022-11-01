NEW MARTINSVLLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Parents in Wetzel County are upset after an incident between several students at New Martinsville School broke out.

The Wetzel County Board of Education called a special session tonight to discuss the incident, and many other parents and students were passionately in attendance.

The New Martinsville Board of Education has gone into executive session at the start of their special meeting tonight concerning and incident relating to student matters.



The parents of one student involved are alleging this incident to be a “hate crime.”

The meeting did go into executive session, but no action was taken at this time.

Parents say they are looking to see change.

”I just want reform. I want all of these kids to be able to go to school and not be bullied. I want the school to step up and protect our children, in which they are not doing on multiple levels. That’s why we’re here. We are here with you to say something. Say something – ‘See something, say something, do something’ is the motto.” Deanna Chubb – New Martinsville School Parent

The Wetzel County Board of Education members declined to make any comment this evening, but a statement from Superintendent Tammy Wells will be released tomorrow.

