Wetzel County closes New Martinsville Elementary School due to COVID concerns; WV DHHR calls school an outbreak

New Martinsville, W.Va. (WTRF)- New Martinsville School, which serves students in grades Pre-K through 8, is closed for the next two weeks due to cases of COVID 19 among staff members.



Officials say there have been no cases among students.



They are not disclosing the number of positive cases among adults there, but they say it was enough to cause concerns that prompted the two-week closure.

Although, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has on their website that there are currently three active cases.

A confirmed outbreak is described as two or more confirmed COVID-19 cases among students/staff from separate households, within a 14-day period in a single classroom or core group



Officials say the decision was made last night.

They say at peak enrollment, 800 students attend New Martinsville School, which has one wing for preschool through 6th grade, and another for 7th and 8th.

They say the other eight schools in the district are still open, most operating on a blended schedule, with some students in school on Mondays and Tuesdays while learning remotely the rest of the week, while the rest attend on Thursdays and Fridays, with Wednesday as a remote learning day for everyone.



They say they’re confident that all positive COVID cases throughout the district have been identified, and that they are all among staff, not students.



Officials say New Martinsville School was the only one where the level of concern warranted going fully remote for two weeks.



They say custodians and service personnel are working to sanitize the building in the meantime.



There are nearly 3,000 students in the district.

